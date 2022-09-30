Rani Mukerji turns into an author; To release autobiography on her birthday in 2023

Rani Mukerji has been enthralling us for over two decades now. She made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan. Mukerji had her first commercial success with the action film Ghulam (1998) and her breakthrough with the romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Rani has given the film industry some of its biggest hits and most influential female protagonists. She enjoys a massive fan following and fans still love to see her on the silver screen.

Now, the actress is also set to make her debut as an author, as she will be releasing her autobiography, which is set for release on her birthday, March 21, 2023. It will give readers a look into Rani Mukerji's life like never before. Talking about the autobiography, Rani said: ‘In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and retrospectively."