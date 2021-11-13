Rani Mukerji on what made her relate to Saif Ali Khan on Bunty Aur Babli 2 set: He had Taimur, I had Adira

Fans of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have been excited for their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 for various reasons. One of those reasons is seeing the iconic Hum Tum jodi back on screen together after a long time. Rani and Saif had a great on screen camaraderie and enjoyed a huge fanbase since their film Hum Tum. Now, as they shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 years later, Rani spoke about what made her relate to Saif after a long time.

In a statement via Hindustan Times, Rani opened up about how this time around while shooting with Saif, her equation was different due to both of them being parents. Talking about it, Rani said that Saif has been one of her 'most favourite co-stars' and that it has always been great to team up with him. However, she went on to explain how she related more to Saif this time around due to her becoming a mother to her daughter Adira.

Rani said, "This time around it was of course different since Saif had Taimur and I had Adira, even though Saif was a dad all through the years I have known him but I think me becoming a mother this time made us relate to each other even more because we had more conversations as parents and we spoke about our children very often during the shoot of the film." Rani and Aditya Chopra welcomed Adira in 2015 while Saif and Kareena had Taimur back in 2016. Since the birth of her daughter, this is the first time Saif and Rani are working together.

Rani also went on to reflect on how Saif is great with comedies and that working with him also reflects on her performance. She said, "He is a complete natural in front of the camera, especially when it comes to his comic timing which he does with a poker face. Having somebody as good and as seasoned as him improves my performance as well, so working with Saif always is wonderful because we do have a history of so many years of working together, this time around it was different because I think we both came in with a different kind of energy for this film."

Apart from Hum Tum, Saif and Rani have done films like Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic as well. Now, they will be seen as parents to a 10-year-old son in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It is helmed by Varun V Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films. It is all set to release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

Also Read|WATCH: Saif Ali Khan asks Rani Mukerji a question on paycheques; Leaves Kapil Sharma in splits