Rani Mukerji on working with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2: There was a certain amount of comfort

Helmed by debutant director Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a comedy flick featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. After facing delays owing to the ongoing pandemic, the much-anticipated was released theatrically on November 19, 2021. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rani opened up about her experience working with Saif Ali Khan and said that there was a certain amount of comfort during the shoot.

“It’s almost like meeting your school friend after a long time. We were having so much fun on the sets. Saif and I went through the same emotions where we felt that absence makes the heart grow fonder. There was a lot of excitement to be paired opposite each other again. Also, there was a certain amount of comfort that we have in each other’s company as actors where we are completely honest with our craft and there is a lot of love and respect,” told Rani to News18.

The actress further added, “Scriptwise we were pitted against the new pairing (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh) so we were like underdogs who were trying to match up with the millennials. It was an absolute delight to work with Saif again.”

Rani also went on crediting her fans for the completion of her 25 years in the film industry. She said that it is her fans’ success as they gave her love and unconditional support through the failures and success.

On the work front, the actress will next appear in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.