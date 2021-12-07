Rani Mukerji's next film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ to release in theatres on May 20, 2022
Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “RANI MUKERJI: 'MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY' RELEASE DATE... #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in cinemas on 20 May 2022... Directed by #AshimaChibber... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT.” The official Instagram page of Emmay Entertainment also announced saying, “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukherji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022.”
The shooting for the film started in August this year and wrapped up in October. Rani had said in a statement, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film.”
Take a look at the tweet here:
RANI MUKERJI: 'MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY' RELEASE DATE... #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in *cinemas* on 20 May 2022... Directed by #AshimaChibber... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/A4PZqwNHes— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2021
On the work front, Rani’s last big-screen outing was Yash Raj Films' Bunty aur Babli 2. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.
Also Read: Rani Mukerjee is all smiles as she wraps the shooting of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway