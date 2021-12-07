Rani Mukerji's next film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ to release in theatres on May 20, 2022

Rani Mukerji is all set for her next film which is titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is set to release theatrically next year as the makers today announced the date. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is reportedly is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level. It will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The social drama is releasing on May 20, 2022.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “RANI MUKERJI: 'MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY' RELEASE DATE... #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in cinemas on 20 May 2022... Directed by #AshimaChibber... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT.” The official Instagram page of Emmay Entertainment also announced saying, “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukherji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022.”

The shooting for the film started in August this year and wrapped up in October. Rani had said in a statement, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film.”