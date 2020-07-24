Rani in Queen or Jaya in Panga: Which character of Kangana Ranaut touched your heart the most? COMMENT

Kangana Ranaut, who has been ruling the industry for over 14 years, has given several powerful performances so far. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comment section below

is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress, who made her debut with 2006 release Gangster, has proved her mettle time and again. In her career spanning over a decade, Kangana has played several powerful characters on the silver screen and the lady never feels to leave the audience in awe of her panache. Needless to say, it is always a treat to watch her perform of the silver screen.

Interestingly, Kangana’s characters always have a special touch to them which makes the audience feel connected with it. Besides, the way the actress portrays the roles with brilliance, it manages to strike a chord with the hearts. Amid all the roles, Kangana’s performance as Rani in Queen and Jaya in Panga manage to win hearts for more than one reason. Queen featured the actress in the role of an innocent and submissive girl whose fiancé calls of the wedding a day before they were supposed to tie the knot. The movie narrated story of how she went on her honeymoon all alone and managed to find herself.

On the other hand, Jaya was seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player, who gets back to the back after having a child. While it was difficult to be back in form, she was adamant and managed to achieve her dream with her will power and with the support of her husband, son and mother in law.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's team shares a post questioning Javed Ahktar as Farhan, Zoya & the lyricist speak on nepotism

Both the roles played by Kangana were quite opposite to each other, but both managed to win hearts in their own way. Tell us which character managed to touch your hear Jaya or Rani in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×