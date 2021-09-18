Ranjha to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Jasleen Royal songs to make you unwind & are a perfect weekend companion

Who doesn’t love listening to songs? Music is something that can be your best companion irrespective of your mood. And the best part is that there is always a perfect song for all your moods. Well, we know that getting through one entire week can be too tiring at times. Be it the hectic office schedules, managing your family or dealing with other personal stress, everything can be too taxing and since it is the weekend we want you to unwind all your stress and just relax with a playlist of soothing songs.

When we talk about soothing songs, the first name that comes to my mind is that of Jasleen Royal. Her songs are beautiful and can lift up your mood and unwind you from all the stress. So we bring to you the top 8 Jasleen Royal songs that can be your best companion this weekend.

1) Ranjha – Shershaah

There could be no better song to start this list other than the latest chartbuster Ranjha from Shershaah. This song featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is a perfect love song for all romantic people. Be it the lyrics or the tunes, everything will lift up your mood.

2) Deh Shiva – Kesari

Had a tough week and you are feeling low and lacking confidence? Well, this track from Kesari will definitely boost your self-confidence. Deh Shiva in Jasleen Royal’s voice is what everyone needs to get through a challenging week.

3) Kidre Jaawan – Haraamkhor

A song for all the carefree minds and the ones who are spending the weekend unwinding alone. The song featuring Shweta Tripathi is a cute soulful track.

4) Kho Gaye Hum Kahan – Baar Baar Dekho

One of the best tracks sung by Jasleen Royal is this song from Baar Baar Dekho featuring and . As beautiful as the song is, the video of this one too is every bit of love. This song will transport you in a magical land and we bet you would be forced to start humming with it.

5) Din Shagna Da – Phillauri

This song had become every bride’s dream entry song at one point in time and still is. No matter whatever new songs on the same theme releases, Din Shagna Da would always remain the OG bridal entry song.

6) Nit Nit – Single

Although this one is a breakup track, yet it will find a place to reach your heart instantly.

7) Sang Rahiyo – Single

Yet another love song in this list and this had to be included because it is that good. The beats, the tunes, the lyrics, everything will hit the right chord. Also do not miss watching the video as that too is very cute.

8) Love You Zindagi – Dear Zindagi

Last but not the least, this song from starrer Dear Zindagi had to be present in our list as the list would be so incomplete without this feel-good song. This is undoubtedly one of the best tracks of Jasleen Royal. The moment you hear this track there is an instant feeling that everything is going to be all right and in the end, we all need this right?

