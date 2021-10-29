Rannchhod Motion Poster Out: Naseeruddin Shah & Adhyayan Suman starrer will leave you speechless

For quite some time now there have been reports of Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina collaborating on a project. Well, this project is non-other than Rannchhod and makers have released its motion poster to create hype amongst the fans. Rannchhod is an adventure-drama and the teaser begins with the powerful voice of Naseeruddin Shah. Adhyayan took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser with his fans and followers.

Reportedly, the film is set to go on the floors soon and we bet this motion poster will get you excited and how! Rannchhod traces the journey of a young and talented man with great ambitions who embarks on an emotional yet tumultuous journey to save his family from financial debt. Sharing the motion poster on his Instagram, Adhyayan wrote, “Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina's #Rannchhod motion poster is out now! The film is produced by Abhishek Bukeliya and Balraj Irani under the banner of Bukeliya entertainments Pvt Ltd and Majestic entertainment and directed by Rahul S. Karjani.”

Take a look:

In an interview, Naseeruddin Shah spoke about the film and said, “Rannchhod is an intriguing story and has piqued my interest right from when I read scene 1 of the script. The film focuses on adventure and drama with a family angle to it which will leave you on the edge of your seats. Working with Balraj Irani and Bukeliya Entertainments and young and fresh talent like Adhyayan and Shernavaz is going to be an interesting journey I can’t wait to embark on. Rahul too is a young dynamic mind with a vision like no other and will help to translate the emotions, intensity and message of the film onto the big screen impeccably !”

Rannchhod is presented by Bukeliya Entertainments Pvt Ltd & Majestic Entertainment in association with Karjani Kreations and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman & Shernavaz Jijina. Produced by Balraj Irani & Abhishek Bukeliya the film is written and directed by Rahul S. Karjani.

