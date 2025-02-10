Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: B Praak, Manoj Muntashir react strongly to his remarks at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, businessmen, and others have appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Beer Biceps. The YouTuber, who has 8.3 million subscribers, recently appeared on Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Lalent. Since then, he has been facing massive backlash for a controversial remark he made on the show. In protest, B Praak and Manoj Muntashir have slammed Ranveer. Here’s what happened!

A while ago, B Praak took to his Instagram handle and posted a video criticizing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia ’s comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Lalent. The Bollywood singer stated that he canceled his appearance on Beer Biceps following Ranveer’s ‘pathetic’ comment. In the clip, the Teri Mitti singer further condemned Ranveer’s ‘pathetic thinking.’ He also criticized Raina’s show, stating that whatever is happening on it does not represent Indian culture.

In the lengthy video, he also urged all comedians to refrain from making such content. In the caption, Praak wrote, “My humble, humble request to all stand-up comedians: Please save our Indian culture and show respect.”

B Praak slams Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina:

He was joined by Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir who also expressed his disappointment with the popular YouTuber and his insensitive statement on the show. Taking to X, he stated that such a level of comedy has lowered the level of humanity. He further penned, “These vampires, these perverts, who have taken a pledge to make our coming generation devoid of values. This is an alarm for parents, wake up, otherwise you will see the destruction of your children and your great nation with your own eyes.”

Advertisement

Muntashir also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take immediate action against all the people who were on the panel when Ranveer made the controversial statement.

Manoj Muntashir post on X:

Writer Neelesh Misra also called out the panel (consisting of Ashish Chanchalani, Samay Raina, Apoorva and Jasprit Singh) and called them ‘perverted creators’.

Neelesh Misra slams Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment:

After receiving massive backlash on social media, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and apologized for his ‘inappropriate comment’. He also penned in the captions, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

Ranveer Allahbadia apologizes for his comment:

For the unaware, on Samay Raina’s how, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!