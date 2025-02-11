Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Did Imtiaz Ali call YouTuber ‘immature’ while reacting to his remarks on Samay Raina’s show? ‘Ashleelta aisa subject...’

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Latent, sparked nationwide outrage. While several complaints have been filed in the matter and notable personalities have expressed their anger, popular filmmaker Imtiaz Ali reacted to the controversy and called it 'immature' and suggested that such a mistake should not be taken seriously.

While speaking with Instant Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali reacted to the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks. The filmmaker noted that fame that comes through shortcuts also goes away in the short term.

Addressing the controversy, he stated, "Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye (I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad and anyone would agree, but people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken seriously)."

Manoj Bajpayee who was standing next to the Jab We Met director also agreed with his viewpoint about short-term success. He expressed his belief by highlighting the fun in preserving success for a longer period so that one could enjoy it in the longer run too.

Advertisement

"Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain humesha jo hai mahaul ko zara dekhein samjhe (Therefore who all are successful young people should understand the environment)," while also telling people to read the newspaper.

In addition to this, Imtiaz Ali also cited Bajpayee’s life as an example to underline the impact of success that comes after putting in years of hard work. According to him, the hard-earned also doesn’t let one go on a stoic low.

For the unversed, Ranveer, the 31-year-old influencer had issued an apology after his out-of-line questions and remarks on Samay Raina’s show received significant criticism and formal complaints.

Meanwhile, the controversial episode was taken down from YouTube after directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following complaints about allegedly offensive language used in the show. Complaints were lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and comedian Samay Raina's name.