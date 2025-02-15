Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps missing as police fail to get in touch with him; podcaster's Mumbai house left empty

Ranveer Allahbadia, who's facing charges of obscenity and offending public morality for his latest comments in an episode of the stand-up comedy show India's Got Latent, was found unreachable by the police.

On February 14, the Mumbai and Guwahati authorities went looking for the podcaster and found his Mumbai residence locked. A police officer informed one of the news outlets that the Mumbai police initiated an inquiry and landed at his home located in the Versova area to question him on the case.

Allahbadia, aka the BeerBiceps, was asked to attend a court hearing on Thursday, February 13, in Mumbai's Khar station and record his statement. But he requested that the procedure be done at his home.

The request was denied, and the podcaster was still a no-show, which prompted the authorities to take stricter action and land on his home. When the residence was found locked and abandoned and Allahbadia was found unreachable through phone, both Mumbai and Guwahati police teams retrieved back to the Khar station.

The complaint against the social media star was filed on Monday, February 10, over his controversial statement on the comedy show. In the since-deleted episode, the podcaster was heard asking one of the contestants.

"Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" After a social media uproar, he issued an apology, stating it was a "lapse of judgment' on his part.