Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Pankaj Tripathi's 'viral illness' comment grabs eyeballs amid Samay Raina controversy; 'Just because..'

Pankaj Tripathi is the latest one to react to the ongoing controversy involving standup comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. During a recent conversation, the veteran actor noted how success is measured differently in today’s digital age. He stated that one should be responsible about their words when they have the power to influence people and not feel proud about uttering nonsense.

While speaking with Indian Express’ Screen, Pankaj Tripathi questioned the sensibility of the people about people becoming popular on the internet all of a sudden. The veteran actor argued if they have the required intelligence, in terms of literary knowledge and, social behavior. He emphasized the need to have a sense of understanding of India’s cultural beliefs.

He said, “Society is a lot of things, and one needs to know the cultural value of the society we are living in. Just because there is no clear censorship, it doesn’t mean you can say anything in the name of entertainment. See, it is okay to have fun saying nonsense, but it is not okay to have pride in uttering nonsense.”

The Mirzapur actor stated that not much importance should be given to such things as anyone "can get viral but just like a viral illness, it will be there for a few days, and then… we move on. The why and how of success determines a lot of things."

He went on to assert that he is not arguing about who is right or wrong but stressed on the power of the words. According to him, if the people are influenced by what one is saying, then it becomes important to shoulder that responsibility with a lot of care.

Following the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia shared a video statement apologizing for his remarks. Meanwhile, Samay Raina broke his silence on the matter by promising to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. In fact, all the episodes of India’s Got Latent were taken down from the YouTube following the widespread outrage.

On the professional front, Tripathi will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.