Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Vir Das criticizes news anchors for targetting new media; Heeramandi writer says she's 'fearful'

The controversy surrounding YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia doesn’t seem to cease any sooner. He is being continuously slammed by celebs for his controversial statement on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Now, comedian Vir Das spoke his mind and lashed out at news anchors for targeting new media. He was joined by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar writer Snehiil Mehraa who stated that as a content creator, she is fearful. Read on!

Among the celebrities who opened up about the controversy surrounding YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is comedian Vir Das. Recently, he took to his Instagram Stories and criticized certain media outlets and journalists for defaming new media in the name of the ongoing row.

In his post, Das penned, “We are also watching a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets millions more views, longer interviews, and far more impact than their bloated studios and fat salary at 1% of the cost. Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant. That’s ALSO what’s happening here.”

Vir continued that while people debate what good comedy is, they should also debate what good journalism is and what the news anchors should be doing, the questions they should be asking, and who they should be asking them to.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar writer Snehiil Mehraa also shared her two cents on the matter. The social media personality told News 18 that as a content creator, she is fearful. She added that the next time she is on a public podium cracking a joke, she would be extremely scared. “Going ahead, I feel that young voices who’re trying to say something important will be shunned,” she divulged.

Clarifying that she is not siding with Ranveer, Mehraa stated that there are certain topics that are sacred. She was quick to state that the controversy with definitely impact Allahbadia because he’s a social media influencer too. Moreover, it will also impact his financial and mental status. She further underlined that in our country, parents come right after God. Hence, his statement was a little too much.

For the unaware, on Samay Raina’s show, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

