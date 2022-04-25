Live

Ranveer, Ananya at Karan Johar's star studded bash, Ajay Devgn on Son of Sardaar 2; Entertainment LIVE Updates

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 25, 2022 11:09 AM IST  |  21.6K
Ranveer, Ananya at Karan Johar's star studded bash, Ajay Devgn on Son of Sardaar 2; Entertainment LIVE Updates
Ranveer, Ananya at Karan Johar's star studded bash, Ajay Devgn on Son of Sardaar 2; Entertainment LIVE Updates.
It was a buzzing weekend in B-Town as it came to an end with Karan Johar's star-studded bash. The Sunday night party saw several celebs in attendance as Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and ma It was a buzzing weekend in B-Town as it came to an end with Karan Johar's star-studded bash. The Sunday night party saw several celebs in attendance as Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and many others were snapped at the filmmaker's residence. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Ajay Devgn and got him talking about Runway 34 and future projects. Devgn confirmed that Son of Sardaar 2 is being developed. For all such news and much more, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's Entertainment LIVE Updates. 
Highlights
April 25, 2022, 11:08 am IST
VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor's new glimpse from Animal shoot in Manali surfaces

Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai in Sunday after spending the weekend in Manali. Well, his trip to the hills wasn't for fun but instead he kicked off his next film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Take a look at this glimpse we got of the actor:

 

 

 

April 25, 2022, 10:38 am IST
VIDEO: Varun Dhawan cuts his birthday cake

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of Varun Dhawan cutting his birthday cake and plugged in Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Manna Dey's song Happy Birthday To You. Check it out: 

 

 

Read Full Article
April 25, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Tiger Shroff to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan

From reality shows to press interactions, Tiger Shroff has been massively busy as Heropanti 2 is all set to release this Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Tiger Shroff has decided to put promotions on hold and instead visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. 

April 25, 2022, 10:01 am IST
EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives an update on Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn has been working on a potential sequel to his 2012 comedy, Son of Sardaar. “We are working on a script for the sequel, Let’s see what happens,” he told Pinkvilla.

Read Full Article
April 25, 2022, 09:50 am IST
Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's bash

Karan Johar threw a bash on Sunday night which saw several celebrities in attendance. Two young gen actors present were Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday. While Ranveer arrived in his uber cool luxury car, Ananya Panday stunned in a white corset top. Take a look: 

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!