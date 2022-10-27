Ranveer-Deepika to Vicky-Katrina: 5 lavish celebrity wedding venues one can only dream of getting married at

Celebrity weddings never fail to grab headlines. These larger-than-life ceremonies between two superstars often pique the curiosity of fans who are interested in knowing every little detail about the event. Apart from the high-profile guest list and the designer wardrobe, the wedding venue is something that gets talked about a lot. Be it a scenic offshore location or a royal Indian mansion, these luxurious celebrity weddings serve as beautiful backdrops for celebrity weddings. Let’s look at some of the venues made popular by Bollywood jodis such as Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif, and others! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh- Villa del Balbianello, Italy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy in November 2018, and pictures from their wedding were surreal! This iconic villa overlooking the blue scenic Lake Como in Italy has been part of the landscape for centuries. The villa has also made appearances in several films like Casino Royale and A Month by The Lake. The villa is absolutely stunning, and its beauty is further enhanced by the terraced gardens surrounding it. Most of Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding pictures had the backdrop of the beautiful Lake Como, check out a few of them below.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas- Umaid Bhawan Palace, India Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 against the backdrop of the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The historic venue which was built in 1943, screams grandeur and luxury and is one of the most prominent masterpieces of Rajasthan heritage. While a part of the Umaid Bhawan Palace is owned by Taj, the current royal family still resides in a portion of the magnificent palace. The majestic domes, the landscaped gardens, the marvelous architecture- the beauty of this venue is simply unparalleled.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli- Borgo Finocchieto, Italy To escape the attention, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held their intimate wedding ceremony in an Italian village which offers lush estates to host memorable events. They tied the knot at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, and it is a restored eight-hundred-year-old village-turned-boutique-property that offers beautiful scenic views. The venue has an old-world charm, and pictures from Virat and Anushka’s wedding were mesmerizing! In the past, Borgo Finocchieto has hosted various famous personalities including former US President Barrack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal- Six Senses Fort Barwara, India Located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the luxurious private resort was once a fort that dates back to the 14th century. The scenic experience on offer at Six Senses offers is made better with the theme of royalty. The 48-suite luxury resort offers panoramic views of the lake, and the hilltop Chauth ka Barwara temple, and the Aravali range. Needless to say, it served as a beautiful background for all of Vicky and Katrina’s dreamy wedding pictures. Take a look at some of them below.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao- Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort, India Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa chose the beautiful city of Chandigarh to host their wedding ceremony. The opulent venue, Oberoi Sukhvilas, is a 5-star resort that offers top-of-the-line amenities and picturesque backdrops for the best wedding pictures.

