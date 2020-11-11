Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan & others rejoice as Mumbai Indians turn out victorious in IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians have defeated Delhi Capitals to become the champions of IPL 2020. Read on to know how the celebs have reacted to the same.

IPL 2020 has been unique for reasons that are quite obvious. Owing to the COVID-19 situation, this is the first time that the matches were held in the UAE without live spectators. However, fans continued to cheer for their favourite teams on social media. And then comes the day which everyone was eagerly waiting for. Yes, we are talking about the IPL finale here and the results are already out. Mumbai Indians have beat Delhi Capitals to become the ultimate champions.

Numerous netizens and celebs alike have reacted to the same on social media. Bollywood celebs are also known to be IPL fans. A few hours earlier, could be seen rooting for the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, and guess what! They won the match! And now, many other celebs have rejoiced the victory of their favourite team. Among them is who has shared a video on Instagram while singing the song ‘Mere Gully Mein’ from his movie Gully Boy.

Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan has also reacted to the great win by sharing a post on his Instagram handle in which he once again roots for the Mumbai Indians. For the unversed, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy for the 5th consecutive time. They beat the Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win the game. Apart from the stars, netizens have also rejoiced and congratulated the winning team on their extended IPL win.

