Ranveer Singh accepts the new normal and returns to sets after 5 months amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic
It has been quite a while since the actors of Bollywood have stayed away from the sets of films amid the ongoing pandemic. Even Ranveer Singh had been spending time at home with wife Deepika Padukone amid the COVID 19 pandemic. While the actor often used to share glimpses of his life at home with Deepika on social media, it looks like now, he is all set to begin work on his films. Recently, Ranveer was spotted on the sets of an ad film where the actor returned after 5 months of staying away from a shoot location.
As per a source, Ranveer was shooting for an ad film and returned to work after 5 months of staying away from it amid the COVID 19 pandemic. As per a trade source, Ranveer’s return to the sets will boost the confidence among the other stars in the industry to resume work amid the ongoing pandemic. The trade source said, “The pandemic is here to stay and the industry will have to restart. It’s heartening to see a superstar like Ranveer stepping out to shoot in a studio environment. His decision will certainly bring positivity and help change the sentiment of the industry which has been shattered due to COVID-19. We need the superstars to come out and shoot because they can help business to return to normalcy. Ranveer is one of the first superstars to make this move and he has made a really good decision.”
Further, the trade source informed that Bollywood is slowly and steadily returning to work and is trying to ensure that the environment on the sets of the film is as safe as possible. The source added, “Stars like Ranveer shooting in the pandemic means he wants to contribute to the industry. New film shoots needs to begin too and seeing Ranveer in the open is a positive signal to the producers that our stars are keen to help the business. This is a good sign.”
Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photo from the sets:
Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Ranveer was spotted getting his hair cut done by his stylist and the photos of him posing with a new look went viral. In the photo from the sets of the ad shoot, Ranveer is seen protecting himself with a black mask. The actor surely is keeping himself safe amid the ongoing pandemic and yet has made the decision to return to work. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film was slated to release on October 2, 2020. However, amid the theatre shutdown, a new release date may be announced.
