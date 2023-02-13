Ranveer Singh aces Deepika’s hook step from Besharam Rang: Deets from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara’s reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot on February 7 th in Jaisalmer, hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends from Bollywood, on 12 th February. Celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, and others were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for the reception last night. A few pictures and videos from Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding reception have surfaced on social media, and they show the bride and groom dancing the night away with their guests. As per reports, Ranveer Singh danced to his wife Deepika Padukone ’s song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, while Sidharth grooved on a song from his debut film Student Of The Year.

As per a report in India Today, there was a huge dance floor, and the DJ played one Bollywood hit after another. Sidharth Malhotra was in great spirits and escorted all of his friends and guests to the dance floor. Apart from Sid and Kiara’s wedding, another topic of conversation was the statement emerald neckpiece that Kiara was wearing last night. Meanwhile, sharing details about the dance performances, a source told the tabloid that Ranveer aced the hook step of the song Besharam Rang. He reportedly went on all fours and did the hook step of the song from Pathaan . His performance left everyone cheering.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra danced to the song Disco Deewane from his debut film Student Of The Year. The report also stated the guests present at the reception kept cheering for Kiara and Sidharth to dance to romantic tracks.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding video

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a video from their dreamy wedding in Suryagarh, Rajasthan. The video showed Kiara’s bridal entry under phoolon ki chadar, after which she danced her way to Sidharth Malhotra on the song Ranjha from their film Shershaah. While Ranjha is a sad song, its lyrics were re-written for Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding, and The Wedding Filmer aka Vishal Punjabi recently shared the lyrics of the happier version of the song.