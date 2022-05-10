Ranveer Singh aces print-on-print fashion, adds pearl necklace to highlight his look; PICS

Ranveer Singh has been dominating the headlines owing to his upcoming projects. Ranveer is one of the finest actors in Bollywood in today’s time. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. Apart from his performances, the actor keeps his fans updated on social media platforms. Every time he uploads a post, he leaves his fans impressed with his terrific ensembles. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh once again took to his photosharing application and treated fans with a series of new pictures.

In the photographs, he was seen donning print-on-print attire with beige shoes. Ranveer had his usual full-grown beard and moustache look and completed his attire with a pair of sunglasses. He posed stylishly for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote, “Majja ni Life”. Fans and followers could not stop showering love on the post. One of the social media users wrote, “Oooffff!!!! The feels!!!!!,” while another one commented, "Wooowww”.

Take a look:

Ranveer’s career graph has been on a rise. After the successful release of 83, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

