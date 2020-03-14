Ranveer Singh adds a quirky touch to his all black look with his printed jacket and we love it; see PHOTOS

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ranveer Singh has treated fans with new photos from a photoshoot and oh boy, are they amazing? Check out the photos right here.

is not just the man of the hour, but also the ma of this moment and well, we cannot seem to get enough of the actor. Ranveer was last seen in Simmba and the actor sure did garner quite a lot of applause for the movie that co-starrer Sara Ali Khan. Apart from his acting, the actor has also managed to have our attention with all his trendy outfits and out of the box ensembles that he sports.

Every single time that he steps out, he does have this X-factor about him and his outfit and undoubtedly, there is no other like this man when it comes to fashion, isn't it? Ranveer's social media is abuzz with photos from events, shoots, etc, and today, he shared a couple of photos flaunting his Versace and oh boy, are we floored. The actor has paired an all-black look and layered it with an uber-cool jacket, and also accessorized the look with quirky sunglasses and shiny shoes. His hair was done to the T, and to add to everything, his poses have our hearts.

Check out Ranveer Singh's photos right here:

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for two releases, however, with the ongoing Coronavirus scare, a lot about the release date is in question right now. It was only yesterday that the release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar underwent a change and soon, the actor will be gearing up for multi-starrer Takht, co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

Credits :Instagram

