Ranveer Singh aims to ‘fly like an eagle’ in peppy athleisure while shooting basketball; Sonakshi Sinha reacts

Bollywood actor is undoubtedly an avid fitness enthusiast. His love for working out is no secret to fans as he often takes to his social media space to motivate his followers towards living a healthy lifestyle. Be it gym selfies or drenched in sweat workout videos, Ranveer Singh is currently one among the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Now, on Thursday, September 29, the star took to social media to express his love for the sport of basketball. While doing so, he did not fail to give major fashion inspiration to fans with his quirky athleisure.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer attempting a basketball lay up while shooting the ball towards the rim. Holding a golden ball, Ranveer has donned a white athleisure filled quirky doodle art. Matching shoes and a headband rounds off his entire sporty look. While sharing the picture, Ranveer also added a quirky caption that stole several hearts on the internet. He said, “Fly like an eagle” before adding a quirky emojis to complete his caption.

Take a look at his post here:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While some were left wowed, others called the picture ‘top class sir’. When the picture caught the attention of actor , she couldn’t resist complimenting Ranveer. She commented “nice layup” in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star . Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

