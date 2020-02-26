Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to be a part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi trailer launch?

After preponing Sooryavanshi’s release date to March 24, 2020, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for trailer launch on March 2. As per a report, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn may be a part of the trailer launch event.

Just a few days ago, , and announced the new release date of Sooryavanshi and preponed it to March 24, 2020. Not just this, Akshay, Ranveer, Ajay, and makers announced the trailer launch to be held on March 2, 2020. Since then, fans have been gearing up to witness the spectacle in another cop caper by Rohit Shetty. Now, as per a latest report, it has been learnt that Ranveer and Ajay may also be present at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch with Akshay and Katrina.

As per a report in Peepingmoon.com, Ranveer and Ajay were reportedly asked by the makers to be part of the launch event that will be held on Monday at a suburban theatre in Mumbai. Having been a part of Rohit’s cop universe, both Simmba and Singham reportedly agreed to be present alongside Akshay and Katrina at the trailer launch. The buzz was that makers of Akshay and Katrina starrer were opting for a normal trailer launch online but as per the report, a big show is planned for Monday.

(Also Read: Sooryavanshi Release: As Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer gets preponed, fans trend #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch)

If this turns out to be true, then before we get to see Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi in the theatres, we’ll get to witness the fun at the trailer launch between Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by . For Sooryavanshi, Ranveer and Ajay have shot for epic cameos and glimpses of that we saw when Simmba completed 1 year and the makers shared a teaser of Rohit’s cop universe’s trio together. Sooryavanshi will also have Gulshan Grover as the baddie and is slated to be released on March 24, 2020. The trailer launch is on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Credits :Peeping Moon

Read More