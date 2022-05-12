Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai kills release date jitters with Jordaar PICS; Fans wish him luck

Ranveer has been entertaining his fans with back-to-back hit films. After the successful release of 83, Ranveer is now gearing up to showcase his magic in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The social comedy is slated to release in the cinema on May 13, 2022. Apart from his versatile acting, the Padmaavat actor is also known for keeping his fans updated on social media. A few moments back, the actor took to his social media platform and revealed that he is feeling nervous ahead of his film’s release.

Sharing some uber cool pictures on the photo-sharing application, Ranveer wrote, “Release Day Jitters!” Fans and followers quickly rushed to the comment section and wished him luck. One of the social media users wrote, “We ARE READYYYYYYYY,” while another one said, “All the best Ranveer”. Mouni Roy, Harrdy Sandhu and Manish Gandhi also poured in best wishes for the actor. To note, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

Previously, during a media interaction, Ranveer Singh said, “There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh’s life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it.”

Apart from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he will be seen in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

