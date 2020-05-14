Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kajol reveal their favourite '90s films as #90slove trends on Twitter

On Thursday, Kajol started a chain among the Bollywood circle as she urged her fellow co-stars to list their most loved films from the '90s.

Kajol tweeted, "Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk Tell me yours! #90slove." Her husband was quick to respond and tweeted, "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs."

revealed that one of his favourite film is the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Whereas, revealed that Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Lamhe are on the top of his list. An enthusiastic tweeted, " 90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove."

Check out Bollywood celebs' favourite films from the '90s:

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Hey Akshay ! I owe my journey in cinema to the 90s ! My favourite films in that decade are #HumAapkehaikaun and #Lamhe ( not including my most favourite #DDLJ as I worked on it) https://t.co/101Cv7siwU — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2020

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

90s, what a filmy decade , 2 of my favorite films from 90s are Main Khiladi Tu Anari & DDLJ. I would like to nominate @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon to know their favorite films from 90s. #90sLove https://t.co/IH8AL2wYEk — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 14, 2020

