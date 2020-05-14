  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kajol reveal their favourite '90s films as #90slove trends on Twitter

On Thursday, Kajol started a chain among the Bollywood circle as she urged her fellow co-stars to list their most loved films from the '90s.
64436 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 11:36 am
News,kajol,akshay kumar,Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kajol reveal their favourite '90s films as #90slove trends on Twitter
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the madness surrounding these trying times, Bollywood stars took to social media on Thursday to share their favourite films from the '90s on a lighter note. In an initiative by Twitter India, the social media platform urged netizens to look back on their favourite '90s moments. Kajol who took note of this and started a chain among the Bollywood circle as she urged her fellow co-stars to list their most loved films from the decade. 

Kajol tweeted, "Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk Tell me yours! #90slove." Her husband Ajay Devgn was quick to respond and tweeted, "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs."  

Akshay Kumar revealed that one of his favourite film is the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Whereas, Karan Johar revealed that Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Lamhe are on the top of his list. An enthusiastic Ranveer Singh tweeted, " 90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove."

Check out Bollywood celebs' favourite films from the '90s: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 7 hours ago

Maine pyar Kiya.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

my 90s fave movies are raja hindustani, hum saath saath hai, biwi no.1, judwaa, hero no.1, rangeela, mast, kaun ,jeet, silsila hai pyar ka, judaai, dil to pagal hai, taal,januwaar, coolie no.1,

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Hum sath Sath hai. Only two movies I saw as a child that I still love

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement