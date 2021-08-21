Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Kareena Kapoor & Jeh’s pic; Fans call latter ‘Jeh ki mami’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took the social media by a storm of late after she shared a beautiful picture of herself with Jeh. To note, Bebo had shared the image as Jeh turned six months today as she wished her baby love, happiness and courage. This adorable picture went viral in no time and fans were in awe of mother and son’s unconditional love. Interestingly, also took to the comment section and wrote “omg” and also dropped hearts for Bebo and Jeh’s picture.

However, Alia’s comment grabbed a lot of attention and friends couldn’t help screaming with happiness. In fact, some of the Instagram users even took the comment section of Kareena’s post and referred Alia as Jeh’s mami (aunt) given her love affair with Bebo’s cousin . To note, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Alia also shares a great equation with the entire Kapoor clan. On the other hand, also shared a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding for a while now. Amid this, Bebo had once opened up on how would she react if Ranbir and Alia tied the knot. To this, the Jab We Met actress had stated that she will be immensely happy if the couple ties the knot in the future. “I'll be the happiest girl in the world,” the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was quoted saying.

