Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt begin shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; KJo seeks ‘pyaar & aashirvaad’

and grabbed the eyeballs when they were roped in for ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While the movie marks their second collaboration, as per the recent update, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has finally hit the floors. The news was shared by Ranveer Singh on social media as he shared a video of the team all set to begin rolling for the Karan Johar directorial and he appeared to be excited for the same.

The video featured Ranveer and Alia were seen hitting the sets with director Karan Johar as they prepared to begin rolling. The video also gave a glimpse of the duo’s preparation for their respective role be it the make up look or the dance performance. Sharing the news, the Gully Boy star wrote, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!” On the other hand, Karan Johar also shared the same video on his social media account and sought everyone’s ‘pyaar and aashirvaad’ for the new journey. “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie will mark Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Gully Boy. Apart from the duo, the movie will also feature Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

