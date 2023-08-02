Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar win hearts with fun camaraderie as they visit movie theatre: VIDEO

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama that hit the theatres last weekend, has already emerged as a critical and commercial success. The movie, which marked popular filmmaker Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Recently, the lead trio of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, director KJo, Ranveer, and Alia were spotted together at a movie theatre, as they watched a late-night show of the film.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar step out to see audience reactions

The senior director, who is receiving excellent reviews for his latest outing, was spotted at a movie theatre in Mumbai with his lead actors. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar visited the theatre to watch a late-night show of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with the audience and see their reactions live. The much-loved trio, who interacted with the paparazzi photographers and posed for pictures, are now winning the internet with their fun camaraderie.

Ranveer Singh, who arrived at the movie theatres, immediately greeted his leading lady and close friend Alia Bhatt with a warm hug and sweet peck. Next, he shared a lovely hug with director Karan Johar. The lead actors and filmmaker opted for custom-made Rocky Aur Rani fringed sweatshirts for their night out and paired them with matching trousers and sneakers. Ranveer and Johar are seen having so much fun posing, while Bhatt tried to control the situation and make them pose.

Check out Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar's fun video and pictures, below:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gets a grand welcome

As mentioned before, the Karan Johar directorial has already emerged as a box office success. Romantic drama has been receiving immense love from film fanatics for breaking many pre-existing norms in Bollywood, including the way films have portrayed masculinity. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, legendary actor Dharmendra, National award-winner Shabana Azmi, and actress-turned-MP Jaya Bachchan played pivotal roles in the film.

Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and many others played pivotal roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday made cameo appearances in a song sequence. Pritam composed songs and the original score for the project.

