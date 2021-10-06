Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt kick start Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Delhi; Deets Inside

Actors and starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s shooting commenced in full swing last month. The news was confirmed officially by Ranveer Singh himself with a quirky social media post. Now, reports suggest that the two are off to Delhi for further shooting of the movie.

According to ETimes, a source revealed to them that “the completion of the Delhi schedule will see the film largely complete. Ranveer and Alia are expected to remain in Delhi for 20-25 days.” Moreover, the report further suggests that the Delhi shooting schedule was supposed to happen first, however, amid the pandemic, it was shifted to a later date. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited.

Last month, Ranveer Singh shared a quirky behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film officially announcing that the shooting has finally commenced. In the clip, Ranveer and Alia can be seen prepping on the sets with director . The video gives an intimate glimpse of the excitement on the sets with everyone making decision on makeup and costumes. While sharing the news Ranveer said, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!”

On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account. She articulated, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” While Karan Johar noted, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll.” Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| VIRAL: A picture perfect moment of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with a fan from Panchgani