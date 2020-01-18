Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy receives love from Jonty Rhodes; Says he laughed, cried & had goosebumps

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

One of 2019's best films was undoubtedly Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and from commercial success to critical acclaim, Gully Boy was a blockbuster film. From the songs of the film to its dialogues, Gully Boy won hearts with its story based on underground rappers and looks like, Gully Boy has one more fan in the form of cricketer Jonty Rhodes. That's right!

Looks like, Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes recently watched the film and loved it so much that the cricketer took to Twitter to shower praises over Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and its lead track. The 50-year-old former cricketer took to Twitter to shower praises on the film as he wrote, “Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08@kalkikanmani.” Soon after, Siddhanth Chaturvedi aka M C Sher replied to Rodes tweet and thanked him for his kind words.

Talking about Gully Boy, the film is based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Gully Boy was selected as India’s official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards, however, the film didn’t make it to the final race.

