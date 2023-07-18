Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt spotted in Delhi as they arrive for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani promotions; PICS

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the highly anticipated romantic drama which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The highly anticipated project marks the comeback of Karan Johar, the senior filmmaker into film direction after a long gap of over 7 years. The promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani are kickstarted recently, and as reported earlier, the team is planning to visit some of the major Indian cities for the same.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt arrive in Delhi for RRKPK promotions

The film's lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at a Delhi airport together on July 17, Monday night, for the promotional event of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Interestingly, the talented actors who were spotted at the airport were seen twinning in black as they made an exit together, in the same car.

Ranveer Singh looked handsome as always in an oversized black t-shirt, which he paired with matching black casual trousers, at the airport. The popular star completed his look with a black face mask, a pair of headphones, and his signature hairdo. He also embraced the viral 'sandals with socks' trend in a pair of black and white sliders and matching socks.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a black casual shirt, which she paired with matching trousers. The actress finished her look with a white face mask, a pair of black sliders, a black handbag, a sleek bun, minimal accessories, and a no-make-up look.

Check out Ranveer and Alia's airport pictures, below:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kiii Prem Kahani

As reported earlier, Ranveer Singh is appearing as the titular character Rocky Randhawa, a lout and dimwit yet loving Punjabi youngster in the film, which marks his first collaboration with director Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is playing the other titular character, Rani Chatterjee. Legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan essay pivotal roles in the movie, which features Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed the songs and original scores for RRKPK, which is set to hit the theatres across the globe on July 28, Friday.

