Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy OUT of the race for Oscars 2020; DEETS INSIDE

and ’s Gully Boy had made headlines when it was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Ever since fans have been praying that Gully Boy bags an Oscar. From celebrities to movie buffs to the critics all were praise for the movie when it was released. Even Ranveer Singh had posted on his social media account showing his excitement and thanking the Film Federation. But it looks like the movie did not impress The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Sad to tell so but Gully Boy is not in the list of any of these categories. Zoya Akhtar's movie has not been shortlisted in the nominations which makes Gully Boy out of the race of Oscars 2020. Films like Czech Republic's The Painted Bird, Estonia's Truth and Justice, France's Les Misérables and others were in the list of the International Feature Film category.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Naezy and Divine which released in February this year and created a stir at the box office. Featuring local musicians and music from the streets, the film struck a chord with many and introduced the masses to the lesser-known world of Mumbai's hip-hop scene. Ranveer Singh as Murad, Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher and Alia as Safeena received praises from all quarters for their extraordinary performances. Zoya Akhtar had done a fabulous job and had received a lot of applauds for the film.

