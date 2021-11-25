Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt take a break from shoot, groove at AP Dhillon Gurgaon concert; WATCH

Wednesday night was all about enjoying good music and high energy for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The Gully Boy actors were spotted at music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurgaon, as they grooved to his songs. Ranveer and Alia are currently in the country capital, where they are shooting for their upcoming romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Well, it looks like, the concert has served as a much-needed break for the actors amid their hectic schedule.

Rapper, singer, and songwriter AP Dhillon’s song ‘Brown Munde’ took the pop culture scene in India by storm, so much so, that tonight, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt could not stop themselves from grooving at his concert as well. In the videos, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rani’ can be seen having a good time as they enjoy watching AP Dhillon on stage amid the Gurgaon crowd. Well, this is not their first spotting in the city. A few days back, Alia, Ranveer, and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted in the streets of Delhi, as they made their way to their respective cars. The celebrities waved and smiled at the crowd, as fans cheered and hooted for them.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh enjoying AP Dhillon’s concert:

Speaking about their film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark KJo’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of five years. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt indulges in a rapid fire round with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets