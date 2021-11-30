From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's act to Kiara, Kriti & Nora's dance, WATCH stars perform at a Delhi wedding

Bollywood stars often are occupied with shoots for their films and events like shows. However, amid this, many of them take out the time to be a part of shows at weddings as well. Speaking of this, a wedding took place in New Delhi where Btown's popular stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi danced their hearts out and set the stage of fire. Now, videos from the wedding have surfaced on social media and fans are loving them.

The videos featuring Ranveer showcase the star in his energetic avatar. The 83 star can be seen taking the stage and dancing his heart out on hits like Khalibali, Simmba's Aankh Maarey and more. Not just this, Ranveer also took the stage and rapped as well. On the other hand, Alia was also seen setting the stage on fire with her moves on Tamma Tamma, Kar Gayi Chull. Both Alia and Ranveer ensured the guests have a gala time.

Videos of Kiara Advani clad in a red shimmery outfit also went viral. She could be seen dancing to Shershaah's tunes. Nora Fatehi grooved to her best hits like Saqi Saqi and more. Kriti Sanon also was seen shaking a leg on Coca Cola and many more of her popular numbers.

Check out all the inside videos:

Rapper or dancer, pick your favourite Ranveer.

I choose both

#RanveerSingh performing at a wedding in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Au64PslntU — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 30, 2021

Ladki beautiful aka #AliaBhatt performing at a wedding in Delhi. What do you think of her moves? pic.twitter.com/lirJ9GCVOl — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 30, 2021

Apart from the stars many singers also performed at the wedding including AP Dhillon. Last week, videos of Alia and Ranveer taking a break from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot were seen attending an AP Dhillon concert in Gurgaon. The videos of the two stars grooving and interacting with fans also had gone viral on social media.

