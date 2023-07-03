Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani poster ahead of trailer release screams love

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The film is all set to unveil its trailer on July 4. Ahead of the trailer release, Karan Johar and Ranveer took to their Instagram to share a new poster of the film along with the trailer release time.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer to release on July 4

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been one of the most talked about topics ever since its announcement. A while ago, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh shared a new poster of the film and announced the trailer release time.

The new poster shows Ranveer holding Alia close. Sharing the poster, the 37-year-old actor wrote, "Dil thaam ke baithiye because #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahani - TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 12pm!"

On the other hand, the director of the film, KJo also shared the same poster and captioned, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 12PM! (purple hearts) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahani - in cinemas on 28th July."

Ranveer Singh also shared the news on his Instagram Stories where he is seen throwing a flying kiss wearing a hoodie and sunglass. He expressed his excitement as he added the film's latest released song Tum Kya Mile to his Instagram story.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the new poster dropped along with the trailer release time, fans were quick enough to react to it. A fan wrote, "Let's rocky is here." Another commented, "Soo excited." "Respect button for rocky aur rani kii prem kahani," commented a third fan. Others dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Karan Johar is returning to the director's chair. The audience is waiting to witness the unique storytelling of KJo once again. The film is going to showcase a heartwarming romantic drama that will amaze the viewers. The cast of the film also includes Jaya Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, and others in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to hit the theaters on July 28.

