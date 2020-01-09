Ranveer Singh is all praises for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, calls Deepika Padukone the 'soul of the film'

Ranveer Singh was all praises for director Meghna Gulzar and wifey Deepika Padukone for the film that Chhapaak is. Read on to know what does he have to say.

and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is all over the news, and most of it is for the right reasons. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from everyone who has seen it, while the others can't wait to see it. At the premiere last night, also in attendance was DP's husband and much loved actor . Ranveer took to social media as he penned down a heartfelt post in praises for the movie, Meghna, and of course, his baby Deepika Padukone.

He wrote, "My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you."

Check out Ranveer Singh's post for Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, and the movie Chhapaak:

Praising the director, he wrote, "Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”

