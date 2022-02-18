Ranveer Singh is all set for NBA-All Star Celebrity Game; Shares glimpse of his impeccable basketball skills
All the Ranveer Singh fans raise your hands if you love watching him. Well, apart from his amazing and versatile acting skills, the actor is also a sports enthusiast and is all set to represent India at the NBA-All Star Celebrity Game this weekend. Earlier, the actor was seen at the airport as he left for NBA-All Star 2022. Now, the Padmaavat actor has shared his excitement on social media as he treated his fans with a glimpse of his impeccable basketball skills.
Taking to Instagram, Ranveer was seen playing basketball on the court. He also flaunted his well-toned biceps. While sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Ball is life @nba @nbaindia.” As soon as he posted the pictures, his fans could not control their excitement and started pouring in love. A fan wrote, “Wow my favourite game.” Other dropped heart emoticons into the comment section. To note, NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will feature Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quav, among others.
See Ranveer’s post here:
Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh opened up about NBA-All Star Celebrity Game. He said, “I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well. It is an absolute honor to participate in NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream.”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh on representing India at NBA-All Star Weekend: Look forward to living my dream