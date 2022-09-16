Ranveer Singh 'amazed' as Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha pens a note as Roger Federer retires; PICS
Ranveer Singh will star next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'
Roger Federer on Thursday broke the news to fans that the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be the final time as he announced his retirement which has come as a shocker to many of his fans. He posted a video and shared his message to his ‘Tennis family and beyond." Soon after, social media was filled with emotional posts and Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others also posted messages on their Instagram.
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone also penned an emotional tribute to Roger after he announced his retirement. Sharing photos with him on her Instagram handle, Anisha captioned: "Casually flexing for relevance with these pictures. Jokes apart, eternally grateful to have had these opportunities. What sets him apart is not just what he could do on a tennis court, but also the wonderful person that he is. There never was, and never will be another RF. #federer #goat #tennis #wimbledon #idol #imnotcryingyourecrying." Reacting to the post, Anisha's brother-in-law Ranveer Singh commented: "Amaze," alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Ranveer Singh shares a great bond with his wife-actress Deepika Padukone's family, especially with her sister Anisha Padukone. They are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Apart from this, the Bajirao Mastani actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The film is slated to release in cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.
