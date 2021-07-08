Ranveer Singh amazes fans once again with his distinctive style statement at the airport; See PICS

Ranveer Singh yet again impressed his fans with his unique airport look. Scroll below to see.

Bollywood star is known not just for his stellar performances in films, but also for his quirky fashion style. Today, Ranveer Singh was spotted making his way to the Mumbai airport and his outfit once again left his fans amazed. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor made heads turn with his hippy style airport look. He donned a red sweatshirt and brown pants teamed up with sports shoes. From rocking casual hooded jumpsuits to opting for vibrant colours, everything about Ranveer's style grabs attention.

Ranveer's social media posts have been a delight to his fans. The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ star turned 36 on July 06. The actor was swamped with good wishes and health by his celebrity friends and fans on the special day. On his day, posted a quirky video with her main man and showered love. In the video, DeepVeer were seen grooving to the popular ‘Twada Kutta is Tommy’ track. She wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh” along with heart emoticon.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer has some impressive projects lined up. The superstar will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited ’83’ where he will play the role of Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the journey of how the Indian Cricket Team won the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, he has also shot for a comedy with Rohit Shetty called ‘Cirkus’ co-starring Pooja Hegde. This isn’t all. Ranveer has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama ‘Takht’ along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

