Ranveer Singh amps up the quirk with his funky pants as he nails a cool and casual look in his latest PHOTO

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share a new photo of himself in a trendy look. The Gully Boy actor managed to leave an impact with his funky pants in the photo and fans loved his casual look.

Actor is among the stars who is known for his 'quirky' fashion sense and his ability to nail it each time. Be it his cool choice of colours or his offbeat styles, Ranveer manages to ace it each time when he steps out. Not just this, Ranveer often treats his fans with photos on social media in which he flaunts his offbeat styles and his followers love every bit of it. Speaking of this, recently, the Gully Boy actor shared yet another quirky look and left fans gushing over it.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo in which he is seen clad in a cool and casual look. He is seen sporting a blue turtleneck tee with a matching denim jacket. However, one could not draw their eyes away from his vibrant and colourful pants. The Gully Boy actor teamed up his blue hues with a funky pair of bottoms and amped up his casual look. To complete his look, Ranveer added a cool blue bucket hat and a pair of funky sunglasses.

The actor seemed to be in a cool mood as he managed to flaunt his funky style with perfection. As soon as Ranveer shared the photo, his fan clubs made it go viral on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been shooting with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. Recently, when they began shooting for the last portions of the film, Rohit shared a post with Ranveer. Besides this, Ranveer also has '83 lined up for release. The film is slated to release on June 4, 2021, if all goes well. Ranveer also has Divyang Thakkar's directorial debut, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is backed by Maneesh Sharma and YRF.

