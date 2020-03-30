Ranveer Singh & Ananya Panday’s THROWBACK photo is the perfect kick of nostalgia to brighten up your day

Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday may have not yet worked in a film together but they have shared a frame together and a throwback photo of the two is proof. Check it out.

Actor Ananya Panday may be just 2 films old but she has managed to make a mark with those two performances. While she is gearing up to work with in her next with Shakun Batra, Ananya hasn’t yet worked with . But, that doesn’t mean the Gully Boy actor hasn’t shared a frame with Ananya. Recently, while conducting her first ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram, Ananya shared an adorable throwback photo with her favourite actor Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Ananya was asked who is her favourite actor in Bollywood. Revealing the same in the Ask Me session, Ananya shared a throwback photo with Ranveer Singh from 2014. In the photo, Ananya can be seen dressed in a little black dress with devil horns headband while Singh can be seen clad in a beige jacket with tee, jeans and cap. Seeing the cute throwback photo, Ananya shared that her ‘forever fave’ Ranveer Singh and revealed that the throwback photo was from 2014.

Well, Ananya and Ranveer’s fans surely were stoked to see the two stars in the frame as they rooted for them to be cast in a film together. Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen working with Ranveer’s ladylove, Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. It will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter that will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that releases on October 2, 2020.

Check out Ananya and Ranveer’s throwback photo:

