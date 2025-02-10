Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday with rumored BF Walker Blanco, Sara Ali Khan and more dazzle at close friend’s wedding; see INSIDE PICS

The union of Bollywood celebrities for a grand celebration is bound to stir the internet. Most recently, the inside pictures of Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, her rumored beau Walker Blanco, Sara Ali Khan, and others have surfaced as they made a splendid presence at Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh’s wedding.

On February 10, social media sensation Orry took to his Instagram stories and posted a series of pictures from the wedding celebration of Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh that took place on Saturday, February 8, 2025. He began the photo dump with a caption that read, "All about Saturday night And @yashsinghal @krishaparekh’s wedding." In the shared pictures, he can be seen posing with the newlyweds and their friends.

In addition to this, Orry also shared inside pictures that showed Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, her rumored beau Walker Blanco, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor making a splash of an entry.

Furthermore, Salman Khan’s nephew and niece, Alizeh Agnihotri and Nirvan Khan, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, and actress Rasha Thadani, Bhumi Pednekar, her sister Samiksha Pednekar, Sara Tendulkar directors Collin D’Cunha and Atlee among others also joined the celebration.

Inside pictures shared by Orry

For the special function, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a traditional black embroidered suit with smokey eye makeup. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga with a plunging neckline and emerald neck piece. Veer Pahariya opted for a net shirt with a black and golden bandhgala over it, paired with matching pants.

Rasha looked ethereal in a green lehenga while the Mere Biwi Ka Husband actor opted for a blue bandhgala. Ranveer exuded his stylish charm in a velvet green tuxedo.

On the other hand, videos from the sangeet ceremony of Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh also surfaced on the internet that showed Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani being part of the special celebration. While Radhika was seen enjoying a group dance on Anarkali Disco Chali, Anant and Veer shook their leg on Unke Nashe Mein.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan had shared glimpses from the wedding celebration where she was also accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.