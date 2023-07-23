Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all smiles as they get spotted together at the airport; PICS

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the two most talented actors of contemporary Hindi cinema are set to share the screen once again, in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The highly anticipated romantic drama will mark the comeback of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar into film direction after a gap of 7 years. The RRKPK team, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and director KJo are currently busy promoting their ambitious project in all major Indian cities.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai after an RRKPK event

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani pair, who are currently traveling across all major cities in the country to promote their upcoming romantic drama, were spotted together at a private airport in Mumbai, on Saturday (July 22, 2023) night. As per the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a promotional event for their film, to enjoy a quick weekend break with their respective families.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's pictures from the airport, below: