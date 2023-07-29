Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt celebrate Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s success; Deepika Padukone joins

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the highly anticipated Karan Johar directorial finally hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. The family entertainer, which features talented actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has opened to positive reviews. The reports suggest that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has successfully revived the true blue commercial cinema genre in Bollywood. Karan Johar and his team, who are overwhelmed with the great start of the film, celebrated the success with an intimate bash on Friday night.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt celebrate success, Deepika Padukone joins

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at director Karan Johar's residence to celebrate the successful start of their film. Ranveer, who has been receiving immense love for his portrayal of Rocky, was seen making an entry in his Lamborgini. The talented actor opted for a white t-shirt, which he paired with a black cap and face mask, for the night. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, arrived at the bash a bit late. The actress, who played Rani to near perfection, looked pretty in a white outfit, dewy make-up, and a free hairdo.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone joined hubby Ranveer Singh and team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani for the success bash. She was seen arriving at Karan Johar's residence for the celebrations, separately. The Kalki 2898 AD actress looked beautiful as always in a floral-printed green outfit, minimal make-up, and a free hairdo, as she made an entry.

Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji and others arrive

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani success bash, which was held at Karan Johar's Mumbai residence, was also attended by some of his closest friends from the film industry. The Archies director Zoya Akhtar and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerj joined the team for celebrating the film's great opening. Famous designer Manish Malhotra, who designed costumes for the film, was also spotted arriving at KJo's house for the bash.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The family entertainer marked Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking, after a long gap of 7 years. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the project features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Churni Ganguly, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and others in supporting roles. Pritam composed songs and original score for the film.

