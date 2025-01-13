Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy’s sequel in works with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday? Here’s what we know
It has been learned that Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday are reportedly in talks to feature in the sequel to the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.
Gully Boy is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood movies. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this Zoya Akhtar directorial was released in 2019. It has now been learned that a sequel might be in the works. There is no official confirmation, but Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday are reportedly in talks to feature in the second part.
According to a recent report in Filmfare, the makers have been in discussions with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday to star in the Gully Boy sequel. A director is also apparently locked in for the project. A source told the portal that Arjun Varain Singh, the helmer of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is set to direct the sequel of Gully Boy.
Ananya Panday worked with Arjun in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the filmmaker reportedly believes that she is the perfect choice. The report added that Vicky has been attached to the project for quite some time.
When asked if Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of the original movie, will be seen in the sequel, the source said that it was unlikely. The report added that if Gully Boy 2 was made and turned out to be a success, a reunion could be expected in a potential third installment. However, the source stated, “But let's not get ahead of ourselves. That's a possibility that's way too uncertain right now.”
Gully Boy (2019) is a musical drama starring Ranveer Singh as street rapper Murad, Alia Bhatt as Safeena, and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher. Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin, and more were seen in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received positive reviews for its storyline, performances, music, and more.
