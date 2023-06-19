Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser to be out tomorrow

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the much-anticipated teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out on June 20th. Earlier this month, sources close to the development informed us that the 1-minute 16-second teaser will introduce the characters of the film to the viewers. One of the most talked-about films of this year features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Now, it is official as the makers have confirmed the news.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to release tomorrow

Today, Karan Johar took to his social media to announce the news of the teaser release. Sharing a poster of the film, the caption reads, "It’s just the beginning of this ERA OF LOVE! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Set your reminders now! In cinemas on 28th July, 2023." Soon, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and other cast members of the film also shared the post on their respective social media handles. Yesterday, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt shared a post with the caption, "A new ERA of LOVE begins tomorrow." Fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement as it was clear something was cooking about the film.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Earlier in May, on the filmmaker's birthday, Karan Johar unveiled 10 posters of the film introducing the entire cast. According to reports, Ranveer belongs to the rich Randhawa family and Alia is a middle-class girl of the Chatterjees. The big theatrical release is scheduled for July 28. Fans are curious to know the plot, songs, and trailer of the film. While it will undoubtedly be Karan Johar's take on love story, it is said the music of the film will be one of the major highlights. It is composed by Pritam. The film is Karan’s 7th directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of The Year, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fans are excited to see the Gully Boy pair return to the screens. Reacting to Karan Johar's post, they expressed their excitement and wrote, "Cannot wait anymore." Some also asked about the trailer launch date.

