Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to wrap up Delhi schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in four days; Reports

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated movies. The romantic-drama film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Ranveer and Alia have jetted off to Delhi for a short shooting schedule. They have also been joined by Shabana and reportedly, they will be wrapping the Delhi schedule in four days. “The team is determined to complete the shoot in four days. They arrived in Delhi yesterday, and started shooting today,” said their source. They will be filming at the Leela hotel in Chanakyapuri till tomorrow.

Further, the team said that they will be moving the shoot to the airport and 'important scenes' will be shot inside the T-3 airport in Delhi. They will be shooting at the airport on April 29 and April 30 and will wrap up the Delhi schedule of the film. The team reportedly is not letting the heat of Delhi affect them and they're just focused on their shoot. The newly wedded actress began her shooting today morning. The source added, "They will start shooting at the airport around 2 in the afternoon, which will go on till 6-7 hours."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the second collaboration of Ranveer and Alia after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on February 10, 2023.

