Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to go on floors in August?

Karan Johar had taken to social media to announce his next directorial as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

After winning hearts with their impressive chemistry in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, and are all set to share the screen space again. This time, they will be collaborating for a ‘prem kahani’ which will be helmed by . In fact, ever since the ace filmmaker has announced the titled of the movie as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the social media has been abuzz with fans sharing their excitement for the project. Amid this, there are reports that the movie is likely to hit the floors next month.

According to a report published in Times of India, KJo will begin shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sometime in August in Mumbai. It is reported that while the cameras were expected to roll in July, the idea was postponed as the sets weren’t ready due to COVID 19 conditions. Meanwhile, the report also suggest that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be a love story of a North Indian boy and a Bengali girl. Reportedly, Ranveer will be seen playing a Delhi boy while Alia will portray a Bengali girl in the movie.

If the media reports turned out to be true, this will be the second time Ranveer will be playing a Delhi boy onscreen after his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, this KJo directorial will also feature Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles marking Ranveer and Alia’s first collaboration with these veteran stars.

