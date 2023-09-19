Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all smiles in pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; Fans are in love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are unarguably of the most loved star couples in the contemporary Hindi film industry. The talented actors are currently on a high in their professional front, with the massive successes of their recent movie outings. Ranveer and Deepika, who are well-known for their adorable social media PDA, took to their respective social media handles on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and dropped some lovely pictures, along with a special message dedicated to their fans and followers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all smiles in pics as they pose together

The much-in-love star couple shared a few lovely pictures which were clicked at their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on their Instagram handles, to the much excitement of their fans. In the pictures, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as ever in a red outfit with embellished brocade works and golden embroidery that she opted for the special occasion. The Jawan actress completed her look with a sleek bun, a pair of statement ear studs, and a kohled-eye make-up look.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looked dashing in a bottle green sherwani, which he paired with a red embroidered dupatta, golden earrings, and his signature 'Simmba' hairdo. "Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!," Deepika Padukone captioned her Instagram post. "May Bappa’s divine presence fill your home with love and positivity... Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" wrote Ranveer Singh in his post.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts, below:

Fans are in love with Deepika and Ranveer's pictures

As expected, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's diehard fans are now going gaga over the star couple's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pictures. Some of them even took to their Instagram posts and dropped some interesting comments. "You both look stunning," wrote a diehard fan of the Pathaan actress. "Ek aisa pati toh main bhi deserve karti hoon (Even I deserve a husband like him)," wrote a fangirl of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. "May a little Ganpati or Laxmi arrive soon for this Shiv Parvati," wished a fan.

Have a look at the fan comments on Ranveer Singh's post:

