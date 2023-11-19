Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enthusiastically enjoy India vs Australia match in World Cup Final; WATCH

Cricket excitement is sweeping the nation as we reach the climax of the thrilling ODI World Cup 2023. Today is the peak moment as Team India prepares to face Australia in the final match, taking place in the city of Ahmedabad. The thrill extends beyond the cricket world as Bollywood is enthusiastically engaged in the excitement. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Anisha Padukone were seen enjoying the final match together in Ahmedabad.

In a video shared by a fan today, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone were spotted together enjoying the match. All three of them were seen sporting the Indian blue jersey as they extended their support to the men in blue playing against Australia in the ODI World Cup Final 2023.

In the video, Ranveer Singh was spotted sending kisses and waves to fans and cheering for Team India. Later, Ranveer and Anisha Padukone engaged in a conversation with Deepika Padukone as she tried to explain something regarding the match. All three of them seemed extremely excited.

