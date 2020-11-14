Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extend Diwali wishes to fans with a beautiful laughter filled PHOTO

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shares a lovely picture on his Instagram handle alongside wife Deepika Padukone as they celebrate Diwali.

Bollywood actor shared a stunning picture on Instagram alongside wife as they celebrate Diwali. The Simmba star shared a mesmerising photo on his Instagram handle as he celebrates the Diwali festival with his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh wrote in his post, "Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all! @deepikapadukone." The Gully Boy actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh looks very dapper and handsome in his orange coloured kurta. The gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone looks breath-taking in her red coloured ethnic outfit.

The Bollywood actress enjoys a massive fan following. The fans and followers of the Padmaavat actress are always delighted to see her latest pictures. The diva is stealing hearts with her traditional outfit. Deepika Padukone looks chic with her latest fashion statement for her Diwali celebrations. The duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most loved couples from the Bollywood industry. The fans love the stunning looking couple. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Kapil Dev biopic, titled 83.

Check out the post

On the other hand, the sultry siren Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming film by Shakun Batra. Ranveer Singh shared gorgeous pictures on the occasion of his 2nd marriage anniversary on his Instagram handle and the fans were simple awestruck. The couple looks stunning in the picture and the fans also showered their love on the duo.

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's anniversary surprise for 'gudiya' Deepika Padukone are rare snaps: Souls eternally intertwined)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×