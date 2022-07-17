Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone flash big smiles in UNSEEN pic from an ad shoot; Fans call them 'cutest'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often paint social media red with their lovey-dovey pictures. In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. From the duo's onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equation, and social media PDA, everything about them makes headlines.

Now, an unseen picture from Deepika and Ranveer's latest advertisement is doing rounds on social media. The lovebirds can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for a selfie. In the photo, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is seen donning an Indian attired, while, Deepika wears a white kurta and styled her hair in braids. Soon after, their fans sent them immense love in the comments section. A user wrote: "Aawww… Cuties." Another user added: "Aww so sweet both are looking fab!!!!" While another user commented: "They look so good together."

Check out Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

On the other hand, Deepika has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

